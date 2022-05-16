A young man has survived three nights lost and alone in a Riverina national park.
Searchers scoured Jimberoo National Park after Harry Hardy was reported missing in the early hours of the week, days after he was last seen by friends.
Murrumbidgee Police District investigators issued an urgent call to the community to help find the 20-year-old on Monday morning.
He hadn't been seen since he wandered away from friends in the park north of Rankins Springs on Friday, when he was last seen with the group in the bush before taking off alone and becoming lost, police said.
Mr Hardy made contact with friends through the phone in the early hours of Saturday and again on Sunday, police said.
It wasn't until around 2am on Monday that he was reported missing to police.
Murrumbidgee police began making inquiries into Mr Hardy's whereabouts before making the appeal for assistance from the public and beginning a land and air search.
Local police officers were joined by PolAir, NSW Ambulance and volunteers from the State Emergency Service as they searched the bush for the Mr Hardy.
He was discovered safe and well by rescuers just before 1.30pm on Monday.
He was winched to safety and taken to Griffith Base Hospital as a precaution, police said.
Jimberoo National Park covers an 1161-hectare area around 60 kilometres north-east of Griffith and eight kilometres north of Rankins Springs.
Police have thanked the community for their assistance in locating Mr Hardy.
You'll find my byline on breaking news, live blogs and anything in between. Got a tip? Email dhuntly@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
