The Daily Advertiser

'Check your tickets': West Wyalong lottery winner yet to claim $100,000 prize

Monty Jacka
By Monty Jacka
Updated May 16 2022 - 7:17am, first published 6:00am
UNCLAIMED: The Lott are searching for the mystery player who won $100,000 on Monday with a ticket they recently purchased from West Wyalong Newsagency.

Someone in the Riverina is likely unaware they've had a dream start to the week, becoming $100,000 richer thanks to a lucky lottery ticket.

Journalist

Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at m.jacka@austcommunitymedia.com.au

