Someone in the Riverina is likely unaware they've had a dream start to the week, becoming $100,000 richer thanks to a lucky lottery ticket.
The unclaimed winning ticket was recently purchased at West Wyalong Newsagency, but as it is unregistered, officials from The Lott have no way of contacting the winner.
Advertisement
Joanne and Len Lynch, the co-owners of the newsagency, were ecstatic to hear one of their customers had secured the cash.
"This is such a big moment for us - it's the biggest win we've had here," Mrs Lynch said.
"Hopefully the winner discovers the exciting news soon. We'll certainly be encouraging all our players to check their tickets."
IN OTHER NEWS:
The Lott spokesperson Ally Ramsamy urged West Wyalong residents to "scout high and low" for any lottery tickets they have recently purchased.
"The elusive winner is likely going about their Monday with no clue that they've just won a life-enhancing $100,000 prize," she said.
"It could be hiding in your pockets, car, shopping bag - anywhere you might store lottery tickets for safekeeping."
The mystery player will join an exclusive group who have recently won big in the Riverina, including a Griffith grandfather who won $100,000 over Christmas, a Coolamon woman who secured a life-changing $3 million and a Wagga man who began planning his early retirement after winning $2 million.
The winning ticket holder can claim their prize by contacting The Lott on 131 868.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at m.jacka@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at m.jacka@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.