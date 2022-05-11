Essentially, the changes in the world since 2019 and the response from the federal government. Last time, I guess that I wasn't not going to run again. But I wasn't saying to everyone, 'I'm going to go again'. But then we had the bush fires and the government response to those which is still not finalised now, far from it. We had the pandemic, and the vaccine roll out hopelessly delayed after that, which probably caused another lockdown. And then we had the RAT tests, the mice plague and the floods, recently. Whatever happens, the government's response seems to be, 'we don't have an action plan'. We're highlighting where the government's gone wrong, that's our job, and where we would do better. They spoke about having a balanced budget, and didn't do that. They talked about having low inflation, they haven't done that. The only thing they've got of their economic architecture left is the low wages growth - they've still got that.