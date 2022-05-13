The Daily Advertiser

Incumbent MP Michael McCormack's potential fifth term would continue Nationals stronghold in Riverina

Tim Piccione
By Tim Piccione
Updated May 13 2022 - 10:52pm, first published 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
INCUMBENT: Michael McCormack says he doesn't take a single vote for granted, despite his seat being one of the safest in the country. Picture: Les Smith

The Daily Advertiser is profiling each of the people vying to win the seat of Riverina at the May 21 election.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tim Piccione

Tim Piccione

Journalist

Tim is a journalist working for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga, originally from Sydney. He can be reached at tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0436919968.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.