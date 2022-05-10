The Daily Advertiser

Riverina federal election 2022 candidate profile: Richard Orchard for One Nation

Rex Martinich
By Rex Martinich
May 10 2022 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
READY TO FIGHT: Richard Orchard, One Nation's candidate for the seat of Riverina at the 2022 federal election. Picture: Contributed

The Daily Advertiser is profiling each of the people vying to win the seat of Riverina at the May 21 election.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rex Martinich

Rex Martinich

Journalist

Journalist for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga Wagga covering politics and data. Mobile: 0437 853 137 Email: rex.martinich@dailyadvertiser.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.