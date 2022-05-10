Pauline [Hanson], absolutely. This is a person who was given the award of Mother of the Year [this week]. She's a mother of four did a lot of raising of those kids singlehandedly and she has also been a businesswomen. She got elected the first time around in the early 1990s and they she staged a comeback in the last 10 to 12 years, she stood for election a couple of times and finally got elected to the Senate in Queensland. She has been locked up; imprisoned by the club who did not want her playing on her turf.