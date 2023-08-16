The Daily Advertiser
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Wagga birth trauma inquiry hearing delayed after committee receives over 4000 submissions

Dan Holmes
By Dan Holmes
August 17 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emma Hurst MLC will chair the NSW Inquiry into Birth Trauma. File picture
Emma Hurst MLC will chair the NSW Inquiry into Birth Trauma. File picture

A scheduled Wagga hearing for the NSW inquiry into birthing trauma has been delayed after an explosion on submissions saw an "unprecedented" number of responses.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dan Holmes

Dan Holmes

Journalist

Dan is a local news Journalist with the Daily Advertiser. He is the winner of 2022's Ossie award for domestic and family violence reporting, and interested economics, politics, and culture. Tips and pitches to: dan.holmes@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.