You'd be hard-pressed to find a better place to watch the Tillies' World Cup semi-final clash than at the aptly-named Wagga bar Tilly's.
The Baylis Street nightspot is just one of dozens of sites across the city and the Riverina that will stream the Matildas vs England Women's game, which kicks off at 8pm on Wednesday.
Tilly's will show the game live on all its TVs and on the big screen. It will also have a $10 Burger night. To make a booking, visit tillyswagga.com.au
Football Wagga is hosting a watch event at the Wagga RSL Club, where the celebrations will continue #tillitsdone. People are being encouraged to don green and gold for the event, which is free but ticketed for seating purposes. To secure your ticket, visit the Eventbrite page.
Wagga City Council has thrown its support behind Australia's women's soccer team by throwing open the doors of Bolton Park Stadium for a free, family-friendly community screening of the semi-final. Doors open at 7.30pm.
Charles Sturt FC has urged everyone to get along to the CSU cinema rooms at the Residence Association building and watch the mighty Matildas. Doors open at 7.30pm and the event is open to everyone - you don't have to be a CSU student.
The Sportsmens Club Hotel has green and gold face paint available and you could score yourself a Matildas jacket and World Cup ball - all you have to do is make a purchase between 6pm and half time. The winner will be drawn at half time.
At the Union Hotel, Wednesday night is also burger night and the usual trivia will start earlier, at 6.30pm, ahead of the do-or-die clash.
Give the Turvey Park Hotel a call, or send a text, to catch a ride on the courtesy bus from 5pm. The pub will have the Matildas game on the big screen.
The Farmers Home Hotel courtesy bus will also be running on Wednesday from 5.30pm, while the Palm and Pawn also has your transport needs sorted from 5.45pm.
The Blamey will have the clash live from 8pm and fans can enjoy the game with a bottomless glass* and bar snacks package for $50 per person - from 7.30pm until full time. The Blamey's bus will run all night.
You can also catch all the action on the big screens at the Riverina Hotel (bit.ly/booktheriv to secure a spot) and also at the Victoria Hotel.
***Please note, this guide was current at the time of publication and is not a comprehensive list of events. Please drink responsibly.
Andrew grew up in the western Riverina town of Hay and has strong ties to the region. He is a former DA journo who has a passion for breaking news and has covered everything from council and politics to crime and court.
