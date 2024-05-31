'It's burnt into my brain': Mum disappointed with birth trauma report

Riverina woman Ariel Tonkies shared her story about how she wasn't believed by doctors during her pregnancy. Her story helped prompt a state inquiry into birth trauma.
Two years later, and the Narrandera mother has read the final report from the inquiry, but she still doesn't feel heard.
"It's a start, but it's just not good enough," Ms Tonkies said.
"I want mothers to stop being fat-shamed and stop being labelled as fat and anxious."
Ms Tonkies was one of 30 Riverina mothers who issued complaints regarding their experiences of inadequate maternity care at Wagga Base Hospital in 2022.
Their stories prompted a NSW inquiry into birth trauma, which released its final report on May 28 including 43 recommendation.
Ms Tonkies fell pregnant in the height of the COVID-19 pandemic and developed liver condition cholestastis as well as preeclampsia which caused high blood pressure and swelling.
With her conditions and the medication she was on, doctors did not believe that her blood pressure was high, and did not analysis her liver when she presented to the hospital.
"They wouldn't believe that my blood pressure was high, they wouldn't believe that I had preeclampsia," she said.
"I looked like a stroke victim, I was swollen up like the ghost from Ghostbusters, my partner was terrified - he is still terrified."
Eventually, Ms Tonkies' mother told doctors to keep her under observance to test her liver and kidneys.
Doctors then conducted urine and liver analysis and found her condition was rapidly getting worse.
At 36 weeks pregnant, her liver began to fail, her toes were yellow, and doctors told her they needed to get her baby out.
"[My baby] was a failed induction because they gave me two medications that contraindicated towards each other, but they didn't tell me that," she said.
"So I didn't get informed consent in preparation for that [failed induction] being a possible side effect."
Ms Tonkies said that she struggled to get pain relief in the hospital despite having contractions with no dilation.
Doctors performed a caesarian surgery, which Ms Tonkies said was labelled as an "elective C section" rather than emergency.
She said she did not request a C section.
She was also labelled as overweight and "anxious" but said she only developed anxiety after the birthing experience.
Ms Tonkies submitted her story to the inquiry, but said she was not allowed to speak at the hearing in Wagga.
Having read the report handed down this week, she said she hasn't been heard.
"There were a few things that I thought were a step in the right direction and there were a few more that I was adamant that it was detracting away from the actual problem," she said.
"It was putting the responsibility back on us as mothers and as consumers, and was putting responsibility back on the community rather than them taking ownership of their actions."
But she is hopeful there may be change in the system following the report.
"It's reassuring to know that I'm not alone, that other mothers felt the same," she said.
"There were more of us, and doing this enabled more women to come forward and say 'hey this happened to me too'."
Maternity Consumer Network (MCN) director Alecia Staines helped support the women who submitted to the inquiry.
She is disappointed for the Wagga women, after reading the inquiry report.
"It was overall disappointing for the Wagga women that they actually didn't get a chance to speak, given they were the ones that started it off," she said.
Ms Staines wants birth trauma to be acknowledge as gender-based violence.
"I'm so pissed though that they failed to acknowledge it as gender-based violence," she said.
"Because even the UN has and the World Health Organisation has recognised that violence in maternity care ... is actually gender-based violence, and just a reflection of what's happening to women in society."
MCN president Emilia Bhat helped represent the 30 Wagga women throughout the inquiry.
"I hope they're very happy or somewhat proud of themselves because they're just a small group of women in a regional town," she said.
"They've made not just statewide waves, but global waves."
Following the report's release on, Ms Bhat has continued to advocate for the 30 Wagga women by reaching out to the Murrumbidgee Local Health District (MLHD).
She says that the MLHD is doing a good job at taking the issue seriously, and met with them on May 30.
She says Wagga women need to be invited to join the new maternity consumer panel that the MLHD set up in response to the inquiry.
The Daily Advertiser understands the MLHD is welcoming any of the 30 Wagga women who submitted to the inquiry to be on the panel.
The MLHD confirmed that this consumer group has been create to "co-design a continuity of care model".
"Further engagement is planned with a diverse range of community groups including Aboriginal and CALD women," a spokesperson from the MLHD said.
"MLHD recognises and thanks the women who shared their very personal experiences with the Select Committee on Birth Trauma."
A new expert advisory group is also planned by NSW health minister Ryan Park, and Ms Bhat has requested the women be invited to the panel.
