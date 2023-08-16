The Daily Advertiser
Tumbarumba man Patrick Pyke to remain in jail until late 2024 over bashing of mum and daughter

By Court
August 16 2023 - 3:00pm
Thug's 'hard time' in jail 'doesn't compare' with violence meted out to victims
A Tumbarumba man who launched a savage attack on his partner then knocked down her distressed daughter has been jailed for almost three years.

