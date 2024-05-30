MLHD to 'continue to listen to and learn' from mums in wake of inquiry

Dozens of recommendations have been made in the wake of the statewide birth trauma inquiry sparked by complaints about maternity care at Wagga Base Hospital.
The Select Committee on Birth Trauma's 256-page report was released on Wednesday with 43 recommendations to help improve maternity care services across the state, stemming from five key findings. It was accompanied by more than 900 pages of submissions.
In June 2023, the Murrumbidgee Local Health District (MLHD) came under fire after 30 women voiced complaints regarding their experiences with inadequate care at Wagga Base Hospital.
These complaints led to the creation of a state inquiry into birth trauma, which received around 4000 submissions from mothers, midwives and doctors.
A hearing into birth trauma was held in Wagga in December, where eight women shared harrowing stories of their experiences at Wagga Base Hospital, where the whole journey began.
Calls have been made in the findings for improved mental health services for women and families, by ensuring access to psychological support before, during and after birth.
It also highlights a need for the state government to review funding for the current psychological services available.
There are also recommendations calling for guidelines to support a women's birth choices, including the use of pain relief, with guidelines surrounding pain relief options during and after labour to be reviewed.
The findings urge the government to address and overcome the gender bias relating to pain relief, to ensure women who wish for pain management to receive relief in a timely manner.
The shortage of midwives in NSW is highlighted in Recommendation 29, which calls for a review of entry pathways, prioritising midwife recruitment, ensuring competitive pay and implementing a staffing model to ensure efficient levels of staffing.
Another recommendation calls for the government to address the diverse needs of various demographics by ensuring training on the health and support needs of first nations people, people from culturally and linguistically diverse communities, rural and regional communities, along with many other vulnerable demographics.
Improvement of psychological support for grieving parents after pregnancy loss is another recommendation, with calls for dedicated places to be available for parents experiencing miscarriage or stillbirth in all healthcare settings, including private waiting rooms.
The findings also call for maternity healthcare professionals to be trained in bereavement support, with the NSW government to provide adequate funding to ensure practising maternity health practitioners undergo informed consent training.
While president of the Maternity Consumer Network Emilia Bhat welcomes the 43 recommendations, she hopes to see midwives at the forefront of conversations to come.
"From our organisation's standpoint, we really, really want the respect for maternity care and informed consent training to be the priority, as that goes a long way into reducing the birth trauma," she said.
"There is disrespect towards midwives, which was brought up in the inquiry.
"That's one of the reasons a lot of midwives leave the workforce, the disrespect, the poor culture, witnessing birth trauma.
"There has to be something in place to retain them... the respect for the midwifery profession and value and addressing that poor hospital culture that's mentioned by the Nurses and Midwives association in their submission would be key to keeping them around.
"I just hope the government takes it seriously and they just make action to start implementing what they think will be feasible right away."
MLHD chief executive Jill Ludford said the health district recognised the women who shared their experiences, and thanking them for speaking out.
"We recognise pregnancy and childbirth are a momentous time in a woman's life and will continue our efforts to build holistic, collaborative, women-centred services, that ensure women in our community receive the best possible maternity care," Ms Ludford said.
"The provision of safe, high quality and compassionate care is the highest priority of MLHD's maternity services.
"MLHD will continue to listen to and learn from women about their birth experiences, in order to deliver the best possible maternity care for women, babies and families in the district."
The MLHD also outlined they will make improvements to their services including a four-to-six week postnatal follow-up conducted by midwives and providing education for maternity unit staff in caring for vulnerable women, as part of trauma-informed care.
Chair of the birth trauma committee, Animal Justice Party MLC Emma Hurst, said the real work to implement change is only just beginning.
"I see my job as the chair and initiator of this inquiry to actually hold the government to account and ensure that action is taken, and that's exactly what I plan to do," Ms Hurst said.
"I will be continuing to push for stronger reforms, particularly around midwifery group practice."
She expressed her gratitude for the women who spoke up about their traumatic experiences in Wagga, acknowledging they made themselves vulnerable to stop others from going the same trauma.
"Those 30 women that came forward, I want to extend my gratitude for them, for their bravery coming forward," she said.
"It was so important because it really did gather the amount of attention that was needed into the issue.
"When we put this inquiry out there for submissions we had nearly 4000 individual submissions from women right across the state and around Australia.
"What I want to say is sorry to the women at Wagga that went through that, but I want them to know that, as the chair of this inquiry, their stories and the stories of every other woman that came forward and vulnerably gave evidence, that they were heard loud and clear."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.