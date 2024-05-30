Lengthy trauma report 'reflects the seriousness' of Wagga-sparked inquiry

Wagga Women's Health Centre is urging NSW Government to adopt and fund recommendations put forward to address the horror faced by many local mothers during, before and after birth.
The Select Committee on Birth Trauma handed down a 256-page report ahead of schedule on Wednesday proposing 43 recommendations for urgent action to address birth trauma.
The NSW Birth Trauma Inquiry was established following dozens of complaints lodged by the Maternity Consumer Network about birthing trauma experienced at Wagga Base Hospital.
Some of those complaints included stories of mothers forced against their protest to have a vacuum and stirrups used on them, while others had emergency c-sections performed on them before the anaesthesia kicked in.
The report states the inquiry found a significant number of individuals in NSW have experienced trauma, with more than 4000 submissions received.
The recommendations aim to address the physical, emotional and psychological trauma caused to the mothers and their birthing partners, with the goal of the NSW Government taking them on board.
Wagga Women's Health Centre Management Committee member Laura Johnston is pleased with how thorough the report is and the number of recommendations made.
"There are some really great recommendations in there," she said.
"Together they all really give women a chance to avoid preventable birth trauma that we've been seeing and that really came out through the inquiry."
Mrs Johnston is particularly happy about the focus that has been put on the continuity of care.
Recommendation nine urges the NSW Government to ensure all women have access to continuity of carer models with a known provider.
"The informed consent practices are also really important, it's interesting they're looking into legislative changes in the informing consent in the maternity area," she said.
Recommendation 16 urges the NSW Government to review laws and consider any necessary legislative changes regarding informed consent.
"That's really good and really reflects the seriousness of birth trauma," Mrs Johnston said.
She is also particularly happy around the recognition of mental health support for birthing partners and for families in the early post-natal period and beyond.
"It's a great idea to increase the Medicare rebateable psychologist appointments for new families," Mrs Johnston said.
Through the centre Mrs Johnston has seen the need for women's physiotherapy following birth, so that is another thing she was pleased to see highlighted in the report.
"The recommendation around women's physiotherapy following birth is definitely a need we see through the centre and that's something we will be advocating more for," she said.
Still with a long way to go to address the horror many mothers have faced during and after birth, Mrs Johnston is hoping the government will now take the recommendations on board and fund them.
"It's a key time for the government to fund these changes," she said.
"A lot of these recommendations should already be the minimum standard of care.
"It's essential that they take this opportunity and in the meantime local health districts and hospitals can start implementing the recommendations as well.
"For anyone who has been affected by birth trauma, reach out for help."
Wagga Women's Health Centre founder Jan Roberts was yet to read the report but hoped for a strong focus around mental health support, training and education and staffing numbers.
"I think there's not enough midwives and therefore women can't receive the care that they need, or the information, or the support, so I think looking at staffing levels," she said.
"Women's health issues generally do not receive the sort of attention that they should, we're seeing that we endometriosis, we've seen that with child birth, we're seeing that with a whole range of pain issues which is seen as us imaging these sort of issues because they're not researched properly.
"I'm wondering if women are getting enough education.
"I would hope that it highlights that women's health is an important part of the health system and all aspects of issues that effect women only get due attention and resourcing which they haven't in the past.
"The most important thing is acknowledgement that the system has traumatised people and that it has happened and an apology, then there needs to be support in terms of them working through trauma and healing. Psychologists and counsellors are few and far between.
"Everywhere you look in the system there is inadequate availability for that assistance and in the public system your waiting months and months and months.
"It's expensive too, we really don't have a public health system that works."
In response to the report, a spokesperson for the Murrumbidgee Local Health District (MLHD) said the MLHD will continue to listen to and learn from women about their birth experiences in order to deliver the best possible maternity care for women, babies and families in the district.
If you or someone you love needs support:
PANDA Helpline on 1300 726 306 (9am-7:30pm Monday-Saturday) or panda.org.au
Lifeline: 13 11 14 (24/7) or lifeline.org.au
