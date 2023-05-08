Wagga's apparent need for more childcare options in the city will not be made easier after the city's councillors knocked back the development of a new childcare centre in Turvey Park.
Councillors debated plans for the two-storey $894,300 centre for nearly two hours in front of a packed chamber on Monday night.
The plans for the centre, which would have seen up to 46 childcare places for children aged 0-5 years provided for the area, were lodged in August last year.
The developers, Money Aint Got No Owners Pty Ltd, had plans to build the centre on a residential plot of land at 32 Halloran Street, across the street from Turvey Park Public School.
The centre would operate from 7am to 6pm Monday to Friday, with a total of 12 staff employed and present on site from 6.30am to 6.30pm each day.
Residents of the area who spoke against the development described the traffic "nightmare" that would accompany child pick-ups and drop-offs, with the site located directly across from the main school entrance.
They argued the building would not be in keeping with the streetscape and also worried about the safety of the centre's car park.
Opponents said the car park would cause a safety hazard for school children, with limited space meaning many cars would have to reverse out of the lot into the busy street.
"Additional vehicle and pedestrian movements would exacerbate an already identified unsafe situation, the safety of children should be paramount in consideration of this development," one resident said.
Sydney developer Darren White argued his centre wouldn't create too much additional traffic, adding that, at most, Halloran Street gets busy for 15 minutes during school peak hours.
With childcare options limited in the city, Mr White said his development would be an "asset" to the area.
"I think everyone acknowledges Wagga is growing and childcare places are in short supply," he said.
Mr White pointed to a universal pre-kindergarten year of education trial in Wagga, which identified the city as a problem area for childcare.
It was the concern mainly over the parking that eventually scuppered the DA.
Councillors were concerned over comments regarding the placement of the car park on the site and the space allowed for three-point turns with 12 car spots on the lot.
The councillors were unmoved by the council town planner Paul O'Brien's assertion that the carpark was compliant.
The application was voted down five to three.
The DA was refused despite a report provided to councillors by council staff recommending the project be approved as the proposal falls within the local environmental plan and is considered within the public interest.
Childcare across the region is in high demand.
Last year a landmark project mapping childcare availability in every Australian suburb, released by the Mitchell Institute for Education and Health Policy, revealed parts of Wagga had only one childcare spot available for every three children.
In February 2022, the city's councillors rejected an application for a 79-child centre in Springvale due to opposition from neighbours.
During Monday's meeting, councillor Tim Koschel questioned if there was a childcare shortage in Wagga or a shortage of childcare workers causing a lack of places.
The decision comes a week after a $1.5 million plan to transform the old PCYC building on Gurwood Street into a 132-placement childcare centre was lodged with the council.
Conor covers Wagga city council, business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
