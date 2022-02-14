newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Wagga councillors have made the "tough decision" to reject a development application for a unique childcare centre proposed for a quiet street in the city's south. The application for the 79-child, farm-focused centre on Lloyd Road, Springvale came before Wagga City Council on Monday night following more than 50 objections from neighbours in the area. Wagga residents Mark and Diana Lajdes hoped to build the centre to help address the overwhelming demand for early childhood care across the city. However, nearby residents rallied against the plans which they feared would drastically increase traffic and destroy the "tranquility" of the area. IN OTHER NEWS: Councillors ultimately sided with the neighbours and turned down the application, despite acknowledging the "desperate" need for more childcare centres in Wagga. Councillor Dan Hayes said it pained him to reject the proposal but ultimately there were too many concerns raised by residents. "It is the accumulation of issues, rather than one specific thing, that is the issue for me," he said. "I do think a childcare centre could go at this location but not the one proposed in this development." Cr Amelia Parkins, as well as several other councillors, urged the developers to consider building a smaller, more suitable childcare facility at the site. The $980,000 proposal put before council included plans to build a five-playroom childcare centre, a car park and two driveways at the back of a residential property. The plans also boasted a designated area for the children to interact with farm animals such as chickens or goats on a regular basis. Springvale residents Lisa Vidler and Glenyce Freebody spoke in opposition to the proposal and highlighted an increase in noise levels and traffic as their key reasons for opposing the project. "We chose to live in this area because of the lifestyle afforded here ... it's a relatively quiet area with traffic only being busy at peak times," Mrs Vidler said. "The extra traffic and noise generated by the centre will have a significant impact on our neighbourhood, together with the smell from waste and the attraction of vermin. "We have made a calculated lifestyle choice for ourselves and, of course, we are protective of the lifestyle we have paid for." Cr Georgie Davies was strongly in support of the proposal which she felt addressed an urgent need for Wagga families. "Anyone with young kids in this region understands how hard it is to secure a spot at a childcare centre," she said. "We have a serious shortfall in the number of places available which is putting enormous pressure and stress on families. "How many people would really be impacted by this development and does this stack up to the 79 families who desperately need childcare." In response to the concerns raised over the noise generated by the centre, Cr Davies played a recording of children playing which she described as "one of the most innocent, happy noises you can hear". Cr Tim Koschel praised the concept of the business which he described as "fantastic" but said the location did not appear to be correct for the proposed centre. "It's a really tough decision ... because Wagga definitely needs more childcare facilities," he said. Councillors Hayes, Parkins, Koschel, Rod Kendall, Richard Foley, Jenny McKinnon, Dallas Tout and Mick Henderson all voted to reject the application. Cr Davies was the sole councillor to vote in support of the development application.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/kKskU4JMnwJqCa7biW7GNM/033c67cc-cf6d-4669-88e0-055c06906449.jpg/r8_376_4020_2643_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg