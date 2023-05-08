A Wagga suburb targeted by thieves was the only downfall of an overall 'good' Gold Cup weekend according to police.
Riverina Police District Inspector Lee Gray said this year's Wagga Gold Cup weekend was one of the better ones we have had for a while.
"There were very few reported incidents to police," Inspector Gray said.
"We had a reported crowd of about 10,000 at the racecourse and I would say the majority of them would have been in the CBD afterwards and everyone was fairly well-behaved.
"I would say it's one of the better [Wagga Gold Cup weekends] that we've had."
One particular Wagga suburb wasn't so lucky, with opportunistic thieves making the most of a big weekend.
A spokesperson for NSW Police said officers attached to Riverina Police District received reports of several cars being targeted in the Tolland area over the weekend, with property stolen from those vehicles.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Officers were also called to two separate crashes across the Riverina on Sunday.
Emergency services were called to the Olympic Highway at Table Top on Sunday at about 9.15pm following reports of a crash.
Upon arrival, officers attached to Murray River Police District found a single vehicle that had crashed.
A spokesperson for NSW Police said no one was injured in the incident and the driver was given a defect notice.
Police were also called to Holbrook Road, Springvale, at about 1.30pm on Sunday following reports of a single-vehicle crash.
The car occupants were not injured but police did issue the driver with a penalty infringement notice.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.