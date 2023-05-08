The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Court and Crime

Several reports made to Wagga police after cars targeted in Tolland

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated May 8 2023 - 5:45pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Several reports have been made to police following a crime spree in Tolland targetting cars. File picture
Several reports have been made to police following a crime spree in Tolland targetting cars. File picture

A Wagga suburb targeted by thieves was the only downfall of an overall 'good' Gold Cup weekend according to police.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Journalist

Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.