The Daily Advertiser
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Wagga health precinct road upgrades to close Edward, Docker intersection for night works for weeks

Dan Holmes
By Dan Holmes
Updated May 8 2023 - 6:43pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Roadworks at the intersection of Docker Street and Edward Street will begin on May 8. Picture by Google Earth.
Roadworks at the intersection of Docker Street and Edward Street will begin on May 8. Picture by Google Earth.

Roadworks at the intersection of Docker Street and Edward Street will begin on May 8.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dan Holmes

Dan Holmes

Journalist

Dan is a local news Journalist with the Daily Advertiser. He is the winner of 2022's Ossie award for domestic and family violence reporting, and interested economics, politics, and culture. Tips and pitches to: dan.holmes@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.