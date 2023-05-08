Roadworks at the intersection of Docker Street and Edward Street will begin on May 8.
Lane closures and detours will be introduced for road resurfacing and the installation of new turning lanes as part of the Health Precinct Intersections Upgrade project.
Work will be carried out at nights for about four weeks from 6pm to 4am, weather permitting. There will be no night work on weekends and public holidays.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Traffic control and a reduced speed limit of 40 km/h will be in place.
Traffic will be diverted along Morgan Street, Murray Street and Brookong Avenue.
Local traffic will be assisted through the detour by traffic control. Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions and follow the directions of signs and traffic control.
The Docker Street works make up stage two of the Health Precinct Intersections Upgrade project - a $3.4 million redevelopment of the Edward Street (Sturt Highway) intersection with Murray and Docker Streets designed to improve traffic flow and safety.
The recently completed first stage of the project was the installation of traffic lights at the Sturt Highway intersection with Murray Street.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Dan is a local news Journalist with the Daily Advertiser. He is the winner of 2022's Ossie award for domestic and family violence reporting, and interested economics, politics, and culture. Tips and pitches to: dan.holmes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Dan is a local news Journalist with the Daily Advertiser. He is the winner of 2022's Ossie award for domestic and family violence reporting, and interested economics, politics, and culture. Tips and pitches to: dan.holmes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.