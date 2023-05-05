The Daily Advertiser
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Photos

Wagga Gold Cup 2023: All the photos from the Murrumbidgee Turf Club

Georgia Rossiter
By Georgia Rossiter
Updated May 6 2023 - 12:45pm, first published May 5 2023 - 8:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

An estimated crowd of about 9000 people were trackside at the Murrumbidgee Turf Club for the Wagga Gold Cup on Friday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Georgia Rossiter

Georgia Rossiter

Journalist

Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria. You can reach her at georgia.rossiter@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0439 364 702

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.