An estimated crowd of about 9000 people were trackside at the Murrumbidgee Turf Club for the Wagga Gold Cup on Friday.
Imported stayer Wicklow delivered master trainer Chris Waller his fifth Wagga Gold Cup in nine years - in what was one of the greatest finishes in the race's 150-year history.
MTC chief executive Jason Ferrario was pleased with the big turnout to mark the 150th running of the Cup.
"We're really happy with the crowd, the racing has been outstanding, the jockeys have been raving about how good the track is," Mr Ferrario said.
"There's been some really good competitive racing."
GOLD CUP COVERAGE
Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria. You can reach her at georgia.rossiter@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0439 364 702
