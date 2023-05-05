Racegoers have travelled from far and wide for Wagga's biggest racing day of the year.
There was some class at the local pubs on Friday morning as travellers enjoyed a hearty breakfast before heading to the Gold Cup.
The Gary Colvin trained horse Another One was a popular favourite to take out the Cup race later today.
MORE GOLD CUP COVERAGE
Part-owners of that horse Maree and John McRedmond were up from Tumut for the occasion.
"We're hoping Another One will go pretty well and it would be great if we could bring the cup home to the pub tonight and drink beer out of it," Mr McRedmond said.
The couple are also owners of the Union Hotel and said there were a number of travellers there for a pre-race breakfast.
"There's people here this morning from Jindabyne, Balmain and Tumbarumba," he said.
Mr McRedmond said the hotel had its first calcutta on Thursday night.
"We had a lot of people here for that last night and today should be a good day," he said.
Meanwhile, Gus Blacker travelled with a contingent from Lake Cargelligo to meet with mates from Ulladulla and Southwest Rocks, a tradition they began back in the 1980s."We've been doing this for 40 years," Mr Blacker said.
Mr Blacker is also throwing his weight behind Another One, as it has close ties to Lake Cargelligo.
"We'd love to see that horse win," he said.
Phillip Casey travelled up with Brad Fensom from Sydney for the occasion and said the Gold Cup is great.
"It's well organised and the transport to and from the track is great," Mr Casey said.
"In some of the other cups, like Scone's, it's really hard to get back to town, so it works really well."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.