STAR jockey Brett Prebble has won group one races all over the world and can now add a Wagga Gold Cup to his cabinet.
Prebble made the trip to Wagga to partner the easing Gold Cup second favourite, Wicklow ($5.50) and timed his run to perfection to claim a frantic finish.
Wicklow hit the front at just the right time and wouldn't have wanted it much further as second placegetter Lion's Roar dived late.
"I didn't want it longer," Prebble said.
Prebble established himself as one of the premier jockeys in Melbourne before making the move to Hong Kong, where he spent 16 years.
The 45-year-old returned to Australian racing in 2018 and now has his hands on a Wagga Gold Cup.
"It's great, fantastic," he said.
"Obviously for Richard (Pegum) too, he's a big supporter of mine and obviously Chris Waller, he's been a big supporter of mine too over the years so it was lovely to come and reward them like that."
Prebble put a lot of thought into his ride on Wicklow and it all panned out perfectly in the end.
"I just thought they were really going a good gallop and I was mindful that he hadn't had a run over the trip yet and he can get a bit on the chewy but he was really relaxed before the race so that was a good sign so I was mindful that he might be relaxed today," Prebble explained.
"I wanted to ask him to be a little bit closer but I would have had to wake him up and I was scared he would get on the chewy, you know.
"But when they went quick I thought it was going to drag them out and test his staying ability. I think he gets the trip, but he just needed to have a conditioning run over it."
Prebble, who doesn't ride at a lot of country carnivals, loved his Wagga Gold Cup race day experience.
He even enjoyed seeing a punter he shared a cab with from the airport as he returned to the mounting yard, explaining that was what country racing was all about.
"There was a guy Justin, we shared a taxi ride from their airport here," Prebble said.
"He asked what I was riding and I said I was riding the favourite and it would win. He went to pay $20 for the cab, I said don't worry about it mate, keep it and put it on mine.
"So luck's a fortune, right. That's what it's all about. He was a cameraman and had done school here. It's nice."
Prebble was straight back to the airport after his cup success and has a big book of rides at the Gosford Cup meeting on Saturday.
