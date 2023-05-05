Bold coloured suits seemed to be a trend at the 2023 Wagga Gold Cup with some racegoers flaunting the one solid colour from head to toe.
One colour did seem to stand out this year more than any other, and that colour was pink.
For Sydney resident Leo Chang who attended Wagga Gold Cup with his friends, his baby pink suit wasn't his first choice, nor was it a choice at all.
"It's a punishment," he said.
"I lost my Westside Punter's Club scarf at Wagga Gold Cup last year and as a punishment I had to eat a bunch of chillies the night before.
"You don't get to pick your own punishment."
Mr Chang has been attending Wagga Gold Cup with his friends for more than a decade and it is a tradition for each group member to wear the yellow scarf each year.
"Part of the punishment was to wear the pink suit," he said.
Although a punishment, Mr Chang wasn't the only man at the Wagga Gold Cup flaunting pink.
Troy Collins and Jak Wilcox were also among those who opted to wear pink.
For Mr Collins, a pink jacket was necessary so that he could match his wife's dress, while Mr Wilcox had chosen to wear his pink jacket as it had been stored away in his cupboard.
Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people.
