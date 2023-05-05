CHAMPION Sydney trainer Chris Waller combined with globetrotting jockey Brett Prebble to capture the $200,000 Wagga Gold Cup (2000m) with imported stayer Wicklow on Friday.
In one of the greatest finishes in the race's 150-year history, Wicklow ($5.50) held off group one winners Lions Roar ($8.00) and Kukeracha ($18), with hometown hope Another One ($10) a close-up fourth.
The margins were a nose by a short neck.
Wicklow's victory provided Waller with his fifth Wagga Gold Cup from the last nine years and also gave leviathan owner Richard Pegum, formerly of Wagga, his fourth win in the race.
"It's a great thrill, obviously with Mr Pegum in the ownership and a loyal group of supporters of the stable," Waller told The Advertiser.
"The horse has been set for the race for a long time. Mr Pegum said it was the 150th running and a big deal if we could win it so hence the reason for sending this horse.
"Even the other two horses, were good horses in their own right with Kukeracha being a group one winner in Queensland and Great House a multiple performer running in good races so we went some good firepower and ultimately the lowest rated horse won the race but probably the most important based on Pegum's loyal relationship with the community.
"It was fantastic to see and typically looked a great day of racing."
MORE SPORT NEWS
Pegum was delighted to take out the Wagga Gold Cup, particularly being the 150th anniversary of the race.
"Just so special to win the 150th. It means everything to us," Pegum said.
"We're just so excited. We planned this for six months.
"Chris Waller, when you give him a job to do he just gets it done. It's fantastic.
"We just love it. It's very special. It's my second home, Wagga, I love it. It means everything."
A massive Gold Cup crowd erupted halfway down the straight when Another One hit the front and momentarily looked the winner for Wagga trainer Gary Colvin and jockey Danny Beasley.
It took until the shadows of the post but the chasing pack, featuring two group one winners and Wickow, just ran him down in time.
Colvin was proud as punch.
"He ran super," Colvin said.
"Up against horses like that, it was a great effort.
"Halfway down the straight when he kicked a little bit, he looked like getting there and I started to get a bit excited but anyway that's the way it is. That's racing."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.