Wicklow claims a thrilling finish to the Wagga Gold Cup for trainer Chris Waller and jockey Brett Prebble

By Matt Malone
May 5 2023 - 6:45pm
Wicklow (green, white and red), with Brett Prebble on board, holds off his rivals that were coming from all directions to win the $200,000 Wagga Gold Cup (2000m) at Murrumbidgee Turf Club on Friday. Pictures by Les Smith
Wicklow (green, white and red), with Brett Prebble on board, holds off his rivals that were coming from all directions to win the $200,000 Wagga Gold Cup (2000m) at Murrumbidgee Turf Club on Friday. Pictures by Les Smith

CHAMPION Sydney trainer Chris Waller combined with globetrotting jockey Brett Prebble to capture the $200,000 Wagga Gold Cup (2000m) with imported stayer Wicklow on Friday.

