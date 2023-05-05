The crowd at the 2023 Wagga Gold Cup took a particular liking to bold colours and unique styles in the fashions on the field, with matching accessories also a crowd favourite this year.
This year more than $17,000 in prizes were handed out to the best-dressed racegoers across five categories out of an overall MTC crowd of about 9000.
Kicking off the fashion categories was the Best Dressed Couple, which went to Michael and Kelly Carty who took a more monotone approach this year.
Mrs Carty wore a black and white Victorian-style shirt and dress with a shawl and Mr Carty wore a grey suit with a white Victorian-style button-up.
Mrs Carty had picked her outfit out ahead of Mr Carty, leaving it up to him to pick out an equally-stylish outfit.
The pair were a sight to be seen when they took to the stage.
Mrs Carty said both of them just happen to have a good eye for fashion, with both of them independently responsible for their outfits.
"I didn't help him at all, I told him to wear something that matched me," she said.
Mr Carty's fashion sense is so on point he even sometimes gets tasked with picking out Mrs Carty's outfits.
"He went to a sale once and was taking pictures of the dresses he thought I'd like and he did really well."
But, the pair's taste in fashion didn't stop them from being surprised by the win.
"I did not expect [to win] at all," she said.
Mrs Carty said her outfit was inspired by the Met Gala, a common theme seen throughout the event.
Wagga Gold Cup 2023 Lady of The Day Brooke Strahan's winning purple and pink dress and matching hat were also inspired by the 2023 Met Gala.
Miss Strahan bought the dress online from a European designer as she liked the texture and colours.
Her matching millinery was brought separately from BB Millinery.
"It's like a pink and purple Jacquard," she said.
Miss Strahan said she wanted to go in Fashions on the Field as it is something she loves to do.
"I have competed a few times and I have won once many years ago," she said.
"I wasn't expecting to win though, everyone here looks so beautiful and there's amazing quality of fashion," she said.
Sydneysider Bec Bayss took out the win for Best Contemporary outfit with a black and white suit and a pop of colour with her red millinery and matching red heels.
Best Millinery went to Carly Pollard who flaunted a red millinery with mesh and pom poms.
"I just loved the hat from the get-go," she said.
Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
