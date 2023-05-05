The Daily Advertiser
Wagga Gold Cup 2023 best dressed racegoers announced

Taylor Dodge
Taylor Dodge
Updated May 5 2023 - 7:32pm, first published 6:00pm
Wagga Gold Cup 2023 Lady of The Day Brooke Strahan celebrated her big win among friends. Picture by Ash Smith
Wagga Gold Cup 2023 Lady of The Day Brooke Strahan celebrated her big win among friends. Picture by Ash Smith

The crowd at the 2023 Wagga Gold Cup took a particular liking to bold colours and unique styles in the fashions on the field, with matching accessories also a crowd favourite this year.

