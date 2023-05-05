The Daily Advertiser
Home/Community/Events

Murrumbidgee Turf Club welcomes pleasing crowd at Wagga Gold Cup 2023

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated May 5 2023 - 8:27pm, first published 7:16pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wagga Gold Cup 2023 punter Brenden Hillier was on a winning streak like no other. Picture by Ash Smith
Wagga Gold Cup 2023 punter Brenden Hillier was on a winning streak like no other. Picture by Ash Smith

While some punters were holding back tears at the 2023 Wagga Gold Cup others were having a field day, enjoying back-to-back wins.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Journalist

Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.