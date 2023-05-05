While some punters were holding back tears at the 2023 Wagga Gold Cup others were having a field day, enjoying back-to-back wins.
For punter Brenden Hillier, it was a day of good luck having won his first three races back-to-back.
Mr Hillier has been attending the Wagga Gold Cup for 25 years and has never had a winning streak this good.
With a mammoth crowd turning up for the event, Mr Hillier likely wasn't the only one with good news.
Murrumbidgee Turf Club CEO Jason Ferrario said thousands of residents and visitors flocked through the gates on Friday morning for the annual event.
"Judging by the number of people on the grounds we're feeling a crowd of 9000 would be a good estimate," Mr Ferrario said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
With cold and wet weather putting a slight dampener on last year's event, the crowd was sceptical at first, but the sun did come out in the end.
"We started off with a great Town Plate Day [on Thursday] we had a crowd of about 3000 people," Mr Ferrario said.
"Town Plate itself was a really closely run race, so it was an exciting finish.
"Today for Wagga Gold Cup it was a bit cold and cloudy this morning but at about 10am once the sun broke through we started to get a good crowd."
Mr Ferrario said a lot of people had been observing the weather before committing to the cup.
"A lot of people were waiting to buy their general tickets to see what the sky was doing, but out came the sun, the blue sky and people started flocking through the gates at 11am," he said.
"We're really happy with the crowd, the racing has been outstanding, the jockeys have been raving about how good the track is.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.