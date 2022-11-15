Wagga families will be able to put their children through a free year of childcare from next year, with the city being chosen as one of the first locations the state's landmark schooling reform will be rolled out.
The first stage of the NSW government's $5.8 billion plan to introduce a universal pre-kindergarten year of education will be launched in Wagga, Mount Druitt, Kempsey, Nambucca, Bourke, Cobar and Coonamble in early 2023.
Early childhood services in the seven locations are being asked to to register their interest in the program, which was the centrepiece of the latest NSW budget and will be implemented state-wide by 2030.
Minister for Education Sarah Mitchell said families and services involved in the initial locations will help shape the schooling reforms before they are rolled out more widely.
"The first stage of universal pre-kindergarten will allow us to gather crucial information ahead of implementation of the program across NSW," Ms Mitchell said.
As part of the commitment, the NSW government has promised to create new facilities at existing schools as well as expand existing long day care centres and preschools.
Premier Dominic Perrottet said the scale of the program is unprecedented in Australia and will provide a range of physical, cognitive, social and emotional benefits for young learners.
"This is a life changing investment that the NSW Government is delivering to ensure our children benefit from a full year of quality preschool education at no cost to parents," Mr Perrottet said.
The year of universal pre-kindergarten has been described by the state government as a high-quality preschool program with a focus on development which ensures the children are prepared to start school.
Montessori Children's House Wagga owner and director Annette Jarvis said local families would undoubtedly benefit from the free year of care.
"It's going to help some parents that are finding it difficult with paying the gap fees and it's definitely going to assist families to get back to work," Ms Jarvis said.
The pilot locations were selected using data which identified the areas of greatest need and demand within metropolitan, inner regional, outer regional and demote regions.
Ms Jarvis' centre in Bourkelands currently has a two-year waiting list and she said there definitely appears to be a lack of childcare availability for the youngest ages.
She said more centres wouldn't necessarily address the shortage as ultimately there currently isn't enough childcare workers.
"It's really difficult to retain qualified, really good staff. You can build all these facilities, have it all here and give fee-relief, but you can't operate if you don't have the staff," Ms Jarvis said.
"It's a good idea, definitely ... but you actually need to address the other issues that are happening in the industry that are current."
Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at m.jacka@austcommunitymedia.com.au
