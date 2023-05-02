The Daily Advertiser
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Proposal to turn old Wagga PCYC building into new childcare centre

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
May 3 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A development application proposing a $1.5 million plan to turn the old PCYC building on Gurwood Street into a childcare centre has been lodged with Wagga City Council. Picture by Taylor Dodge
A development application proposing a $1.5 million plan to turn the old PCYC building on Gurwood Street into a childcare centre has been lodged with Wagga City Council. Picture by Taylor Dodge

A $1.5 million plan to transform the old PCYC building on Gurwood Street into a childcare centre has been lodged with Wagga City Council.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Journalist

Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.