A $1.5 million plan to transform the old PCYC building on Gurwood Street into a childcare centre has been lodged with Wagga City Council.
Project developers Maas Group Properties has submitted a development application to the council, which seeks approval for a 132-placement centre-based childcare facility.
The development would include the demolition of some structures and surfaces at the site and the extension and modification of the existing former PCYC building.
Central Wagga Action Group member Chris Roche said the news of a proposed childcare centre for Wagga is good news, however, he does have some concerns regarding parking.
"Wagga needs more daycare services, so it is good," he said.
"My only concern is the car parking spaces and drop-off points."
The plan proposes 22 off-site parking spaces to cater for 22 staff members with drop-off points accessed via Gurwood Street - meaning those dropping children off and picking them up would have to do so off-site.
Mr Roche said it would be better if the drop-off points were made accessible on-site and away from the street.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"I'd hope the applicant provides appropriate drop-off points off the street and ensures all parking is on-site parking," he said.
"It is a residential area, it's not a busy street but this will make it busier during drop-off and pick-up times."
The childcare centre would operate Monday to Friday, 6.30am to 6.30pm, and closed weekends.
The childcare centre would not facilitate out-of-school care.
The proposal states the plan responds to the community's demand for childcare facilities in convenient locations across the city and with easy accessibility.
A Gurwood Street resident, who wishes to remain anonymous, said a fresh coat of paint would be good for the current site which she likened to that of an eyesore.
"We are not right next to it, so it's not going to bother us as much as it will those right next to it," she said.
"Right now, it looks like an old abandoned building sitting there to waste away, I'd rather see a fresh building there that is being put to use."
There are residential houses on either of the precinct, but according to the proposed plans, privacy and noise won't be an issue for neighbours.
The plans propose acoustic fencing would be erected around the precinct to minimise noise disturbances to neighbouring properties if approved.
Application approval remains pending. The Daily Advertiser contacted the developer for comment.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.