Residents of Wagga's northern suburbs could soon save hours on the regular grocery shop with their first-ever supermarket set to open early next year.
A Foodworks will be a central component of the new multimillion-dollar Estella Central shopping centre.
Raine & Horne commercial agent Dylan Wooden said the centre, on the corner of Rainbow and Avocet drives, is expected to open soon.
Mr Wooden said the "full-format" supermarket, which will also feature a bottle shop, is set for completion "early next year".
"That's our main priority at the moment," he said.
The shopping centre has been in works for years after council approved the development application by businessman Stuart Webster back in 2015.
Since then there have been several delays and, while there were hopes to open the complex by Christmas, Mr Wooden said the project has been pushed back further.
"We had to get a couple of things updated structurally, so there was a bit of a wait with that," he said. "But once that came through and was approved the project has been full-steam ahead."
The Estella shopping complex is expected to be complete a matter of weeks after the first shopping centre opens in the city's north at Boorooma next month.
A chemist is expected to be first to open at the Boorooma shops, which will eventually also include a supermarket.
Mr Wooden said aside from the 1800-square-metre supermarket, four speciality shops, a cafe and Snap Fitness gym are set to be completed at Estella soon after.
Although the weather has not had a big impact on the project's completion date, it has still caused disruptions.
"We've had some building materials, including some roof sheeting and other items, stuck down in Shepparton over the last couple of weeks," Mr Wooden said.
"But the builders have been working hard to get those materials up here."
Mr Wooden said once all the roofing was in place, builders would start pouring in the concrete interior.
"There will be polished concrete throughout the supermarket, so that's an expensive job, but it will look pretty nice," he said.
Mr Wooden said the centre will be a "really great addition" to the area.
"This is especially so, considering all the housing development that will be taking place between Estella and Gobbagombalin behind the shopping centre site," he said.
"That will be great because it will have quite a lot of traffic going through there which will be good for the centre and all of the tenants."
Once land in Estella has been fully developed, motorists travelling along Avocet Drive will be able to travel directly through to Gobba.
"When that road [is complete], it will be a lot easier for people to shop on the way home," Mr Wooden said.
When complete, the shopping centre will feature a total of 179 car parks.
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
