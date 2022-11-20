The Daily Advertiser

First supermarket soon to arrive in Wagga's northern suburbs as new shopping centre nears completion date

AM
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
Updated November 20 2022 - 4:23pm, first published 1:00pm
Raine and Horne commercial real estate agent Dylan Wooden reports that the Foodworks at Estella Shopping Centre will open early in the new year. Picture by Madeline Begley

Residents of Wagga's northern suburbs could soon save hours on the regular grocery shop with their first-ever supermarket set to open early next year.

