Wagga's motor sports community have thrown their support behind the #fishingforkyan cause by fundraising money for his family and much needed research.
Kyan Armstrong, 15, passed away from a brain aneurysm unexpectedly at school on October 28.
Since then, the Wagga community has begun raising money to go towards fixing his Austin Loadstar truck, funeral costs, and aneurysm research.
A GoFundMe page set up by Kyan's uncle Damian Armstrong has already raised more than $12,000 and is hoping to reach $20,000.
Riverina Thrasher's secretary Brittany Hackett said they were "heartbroken" when they heard the news, and decided to host a raffle at their next event, Thrasher Nats, to go towards the fundraiser.
"He was friends with a couple of the younger members of our club and we were just really heartbroken by what's happened," she said.
"With Kyan losing his life so young, we decided to do a raffle for him."
Prizes included a shotgun ride in one of the entrant's burnout master cars, gift vouchers and other goods.
Mr Armstrong said the community support since Kyan passed away had been incredible.
"It's unbelievable, Riverina Thrashers reaching out and looking to do something to help us is just amazing," he said.
"He was restoring a 1950s Austin Loadstar truck which is underway still. The entire community support has been amazing from businesses to people themselves."
Mr Armstrong said Kyan's mates first began the #fishingforkyan hashtag when he died in recognition of another passion of his.
"We'll be having a fishing day slash competition for children and adults, with lots of great giveaways," he said.
There were 100 entrants in the Thrasher Nats burnout competition on Saturday, and the gates were open to spectators from 9.30am.
It's the second time Riverina Thrashers hosted Thrasher Nats, after the first installment back in 2019.
Kyan's fishing competition on Sunday, December 4, with registrations open from 8.30am at Lake Albert.
To donate to the family, visit the GoFundMe page.
