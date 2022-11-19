Years of hard work and thousands of dollars worth of applications will mean nothing for certified and skilled Wagga workers who are being forced to resign and move due to "unobtainable" NSW visa requirements.
Despite industries "screaming out for" staff, Wagga businesses are losing skilled employees at a rapid-fire pace as staff are left with no choice but to leave.
Andrew Walsh, the owner of Andrew Walsh Mechanical Repairs, will lose two mechanics in a short period of time due to them not being able to secure permanent residency and a skilled work regional visa (subclass 491).
Baljinder Singh Dhaliwal has been left with no choice but to move to Western Australia where he will apply for a 191 visa which he will be able to get there, but not in NSW due to almost "impossible" requirements.
For colleague Balwinder Singh, who just misses the mark for eligibility for the skilled work regional visa (subclass 491), it will mean he will have to move back to India or another country, waving goodbye to months of training.
"We will try and replace them but I don't even know if we will be able to," Mr Walsh said.
"You may get a few apprentices who are straight out of school but we need qualified tradespeople and we have two here that are perfect for their positions and we are losing them to another state just over some rules that were imposed on us.
Mr Walsh described his employee's departure as a "costly and devastating" loss.
"It's pretty devastating to lose two good workers in such a short period of time, especially ones who are happy working here, it's a pretty bitter pill to swallow. It's pretty brutal, the rules," he said.
Mr Singh Dhaliwal applied for permanent residency in August 2021 and was told it would be granted within three months.
After waiting 15 months to no avail, he and his family will be leaving the state.
"I'm going to apply for a 191 visa which is my reasoning for wanting to move to Western Australia," he said.
Mr Singh Dhaliwal said it is a problem for his employer who has been training both men from junior level.
"We have experience, so now it is hard for all of us that we have to leave the job because we can't get any invitation and permanent residency," he said.
"It's very hard to get a similar job in the same city. It was hard for us to get a job with Andrew and to find another job in the same field is very hard for us."
For Mr Singh, his general skilled migration visa (subclass 190) will expire soon and renewing it is not an option as new requirements mean he would have to have worked for Mr Walsh for three years.
"You also have to make almost $54,000 without super from the one job and you have to have lived and worked in NSW for three years and then you have to apply for a 191 visa for permanent residency," he said.
This leaves Mr Singh, who is just a hair short of being eligible for a 191 visa, with no choice but to leave Australia after almost a decade here.
"I have been here for nine years. I feel bad because I have spent half of my youth here, I moved here at 19 and now I am 28, and I will lose my qualification," he said.
Mr Singh and Mr Singh Dhaliwal said they know dozens of others who are facing the same issues in Wagga.
Mr Walsh said the NSW government, although only having a small role in immigration, should be making it a lot easier for immigrants.
"They spend a lot of money to get here and then become Australian-certified. To have to keep chopping and changing what they have to do to get their visas, it costs them tens of thousands of dollars for the applications and they don't complain about it but it's pretty poor I reckon," he said.
"I know there's plenty of other businesses around that have been losing staff."
A spokesperson for the Department of Home Affairs said the department understands NSW had recently published requirements for potential migrants to be eligible for nomination under their State and Territory nominated visa programs.
"These requirements are set by the jurisdiction and are based on meeting local skill needs. The Department does not provide input into these settings," the spokesperson said.
" Reducing the number of on-hand visa applications is a priority for the Australian government.
"The Department of Home Affairs processes applications in line with the government's commitment to supporting economic recovery and addressing skills shortages."
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime.
