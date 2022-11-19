Man wanted a Big Mac but copped a Big Whack after cutting line at restaurant

A man fed-up with the long wait at a McDonald's drive-through cut his way into the correct lane, angering a driver who served-up a punch to the head.
He pulled into one lane while Mathew Keating was in the other from which customers could place their order at the Lavington outlet.
After the punch and a bit of a wrestle, both men returned to their cars and put in their orders.
But in addition to paying for his food, the victim phoned triple zero and Keating, 27, was arrested on police arriving 10 minutes later.
Albury Local Court Magistrate Sally McLaughlin said the maximum five-year jail term showed the gravity of the charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, though told the Wodonga man "you're not going to jail today".
"Any punch to the face, a particularly sensitive area, is a serious assault," she said on placing him on a nine-month community correction order.
"It appears to be undoubtedly out-of-character for you."
Defence lawyer Sue Robey said that given Keating's lack of criminal history and the fact Keating had gone off his mental health medication at the time, the court had rehabilitation options over his offending.
"He's clearly somebody who would be assisted by supervision in the community," she said.
The court was told the victim pulled in to the left drive-through lane and Keating into the right on October 20 about 10.40pm.
Police said that after a long wait, the victim changed lanes and pulled in front of Keating.
Moments later, Keating got out of his car, walked up to the victim's car window and began tapping on the roof.
"The accused became agitated and started yelling at the victim.
The accused then punched the victim in the face."
The victim got out, grabbed Keating, walked him around the back of his car and began to wrestle with him, then got back in his car and phoned triple zero.
A woman also in the queue filmed the assault, to which he pleaded guilty, on her mobile phone.
