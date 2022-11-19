The Daily Advertiser

Beef over skipping the queue in Lavington McDonald's drive-through leads to punch being thrown

By Nigel McNay
November 20 2022 - 10:00am
Man wanted a Big Mac but copped a Big Whack after cutting line at restaurant

A man fed-up with the long wait at a McDonald's drive-through cut his way into the correct lane, angering a driver who served-up a punch to the head.

