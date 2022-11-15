Wagga's stages will come alive this week as singers, comedians, big bands, musicals and fire artists descend on the city for the inaugural Wagga Fringe Festival.
Organised by Bush Fringes and touring locations like Dubbo and Armidale, the festival aims to bring local and visiting performance art to regional centres and attract audiences to unique entertainment.
Local musician Kayne Lyndon will play a Sunday afternoon gig at the Curious Rabbit as part of the new festival.
"I think these festivals are sensational," Mr Lyndon said.
"It's incredible that we can have these things come from out of town and hopefully help promote the local music community."
The multi-instrumental musician said he moved to Wagga to "follow my dream of pursuing music".
"And helping young artists have the opportunity to pursue music, which I was never able to really do in a small country town," he said.
The festival will take place between Thursday and Sunday.
Visiting performer Stew Walker will bring a different and quirky flavour to town with his musical comedy show 'The Book of Snorin' - Sleep Apnea the Musical'.
"Mostly the show is silly songs and there's a bit of a stand up in between," Mr Walker said.
The show, which has played to sold out crowds at the Melbourne International Comedy Festival, is based on Mr Walker's own experiences with sleep apnea.
The comedian is no stranger to Riverina crowds, having played the show in Henty last month.
"I love doing the show, it's a lot of fun performing it and it's just great to be able to find new places to share it," he said.
Fringe festivals offer open access to any and all artists, with no censorship rules allowing those involved to perform freely.
Bush Fringes director Phil Aughey said with these parameters, artists didn't have to conform to typical commercial concerns.
"They can produce art for art's sake," Mr Aughey said.
"In that capacity, it gives the audiences a much different variety and diversity of performing arts."
Wagga venues involved include Tilly's, Romano's, The Manhattan and The Curious Rabbit.
Tim is a journalist from Sydney working for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0436919968.
