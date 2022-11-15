Christmas could come early for residents of Wagga's northern suburbs as the city's first shopping centre beyond the Gobba Bridge opens.
The Boorooma Shopping Centre has been in the pipeline for years but has, like many construction projects across the city, been hit by major delays due to the constant rain right as the finishing touches are due.
The centre's opening will be the beginning of a new era for those in the city living north of the Murrumbidgee, who have been waiting for a retail presence to complement the housing explosion.
Initial plans for the shopping strip - on the corner of Phar Lap Place and Messenger Avenue - to be complete by last month were waylaid by the weather, director of properties for the Catholic Diocese of Wagga Peter Fitzpatrick said, with builders ICG Construction Group held up.
"They [still have] to concrete the car park ... but the constant rain has made that very difficult," Mr Fitzpatrick said. "We are now hoping to complete the project by the end of November."
The announcement will be welcome news for residents in Boorooma, Estella and Gobbagombalin, even as Mr Fitzpatrick said there was some uncertainty depending on what the weather does.
When the complex opens, a chemist is expected to be the first to open its doors.
Mr Fitzpatrick said Domino's is likely to follow suit shortly after, along with more mystery businesses yet to be revealed. A service station is also slated for the shopping strip. "I believe that will be happening early in the new year," he said.
Mr Fitzpatrick said there are also plans in the works for other outlets to be built down the track, including a supermarket.
Fitzpatricks Real Estate's Geoff Seymour said "the developers, owners and us as agents have been frustrated by continual wet weather."
"That has delayed the installation of the car parking and common area roads through the middle of the shopping complex," Mr Seymour said.
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
