Artifact formed three years ago when two strangers and eventual founding members struck up a conversation at Woolworths over a band t-shirt.
Three years on, the progressive metal outfit, now six members strong, is preparing to play with one of Australia's premier bands in the metal genre and "idols" of the local musicians.
Artifact will support multiple ARIA-winning band Northlane as they kick off their regional Australian tour at Tilly's on Baylis Street on November 17.
"It's a dream come true," said Artifact vocalist Michael Veneris.
"Holy crap, it's a strange opportunity to play with a band you've been following for a while."
Mr Veneris began listening to Northlane in high school and has followed the band ever since, seeing them live on a number of occasions.
Drummer Harvey Saxton described the upcoming opportunity as a "big turning point" for the band.
"I've been an Northlane fanboy since about 2013," Mr Saxton said.
"Nic Petterson [Northland drummer] was the whole reason I started playing drums."
Ranging from ages 19 to 30, the Wagga band came together by finding like minded musicians looking for somewhere to play, explained Mr Saxton.
"And then somehow we all started to get really tight together - the more we started jamming, the more we realised we clicked," Mr Saxton said.
Before touring regional Australia, Northlane put a call out to bands around the country to fill supporting slots at every location.
Only playing their first live show as an outfit in late 2021, Mr Saxton said band members could hardly believe they landed the Wagga slot.
"We thought it was a joke," he said.
Northlane's tour is also being supported by Windwaker, whose founding members are from Wagga.
Tim is a journalist from Sydney working for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0436919968.
