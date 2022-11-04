The Daily Advertiser

Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes sign 2021 Gerald Clear Medal winner Harry Fitzsimmons and key forward Dean Lord

By Matt Malone
Updated November 4 2022 - 4:52pm, first published 2:30pm
Harry Fitzsimmons has made the decision to depart East Wagga-Kooringal for Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes next season. Picture by Emma Hillier

Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes have landed a two-pronged recruitment sting by welcoming Harry Fitzsimmons and Dean Lord to the club.

