The Daily Advertiser

Lockhart secure Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes' Tom Keogh as senior coach for 2023

MM
By Matt Malone
August 11 2022 - 10:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
READY TO COACH: Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes' Tom Keogh will coach Lockhart next year.

HUME League club Lockhart have secured Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes stalwart Tom Keogh as coach for next season.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.