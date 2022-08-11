Wagga Tigers will be hoping that a more stabilised approach in the lead up to their clash with Turvey Park on Saturday will result in an improved performance, after suffering a disappointing loss to Griffith last weekend.
The Tigers had six changes from their side listed on Thursday to the team that ran out to Griffith Ex-Servicemen's Fields on Saturday with unavailability and injury causing havoc on their lineup.
Tigers coach Murray Stephenson confirmed that the season's of Hainsworth Cock, Josh Staines and Henry Cook were likely to be over with Cock injury his hamstring in the game against Collingullie-Glenfield Park while Staines and Cook both injured calves during training last Thursday night.
Jesse Manton, Jeremy Lucas, Shaun Flanigan and Cayleb Dunne-Argus also missed the clash, however Stephenson believes the quartet would be back for the game against the Bulldogs.
"We had a few changes in terms of personal going into the Griffith game," Stephenson said.
"But that's something that every side goes through at some stage during the year.
"It is what it is, but most of those guys should be returning this week which is handy."
In what was a disappointing day for the Tigers, one positive was a trio of players making their first grade debut with Nathan Dohl, Justin Scarr and Hayden Wooden all coming into the side to face the Swans.
Stephenson said the trio handled the transition to first grade footy well and would keep their spots in the side to face the Bulldogs.
"It was a pretty disappointing day for the side as a whole," he said.
"But one of the shining lights was how those three guys came in and handled it.
"They all played really well and I'm really happy with them."
The loss against the Swans officially ended the Tigers finals chances and while there is only two games of the season remaining, Stephenson insists there is still plenty for his side to play for.
"Although finals are now totally forgone and we can't make it, I suppose the challenge now is to see what the attitude of the group is like," he said.
"Do we continue to progress or do the guys pack it up.
"I think the weekend just gone, we played some pretty ordinary footy and we were pretty disappointed with ourselves.
"Griffith probably gave us a bit of a lesson in work rate and willingness, so we are looking to try and make amends for that this week."
Turvey defeated the Tigers when they played earlier in the season, with Stephenson recounting the game as one of their worst performances of the year.
"Not taking anything away from them because they were really good," he said.
"They have got a lot of carry and have some really good young players and they played a good brand of footy that day.
"Last time we played them, we were pretty disappointed."
