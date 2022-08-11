Gundagai are looking to sharpen some combinations ahead of finals after a long time on the sidelines.
After last week's wash out with Young, the unbeaten Tigers have only played once since July 3.
Advertisement
While captain-coach Luke Berkrey is still on the sidelines, he's moved away from making a number of positional changes for the clash with Kangaroos at Equex Centre on Saturday.
It means Vinny Brown will start in the front row alongside Afa Collins with Jake Elphick remaining in the second row and Tyron Gorman in the centres.
"We're looking to get some big minutes into Afa (Collins) and Vinny leading into finals as one game in five weeks doesn't help those bigger boys," Berkrey said.
"The quality of it might die off late but it is going to be good for us longer term.
"A big thing we had to look at was making sure our combinations now are what they are going to be in a couple of weeks time as I don't want to make mass changes then."
READ MORE
With Anzac Park still closed, Gundagai have moved their training sessions to Equex Centre this week.
Berkrey is a fan of the change up.
"It's been really good actually," he said.
"The boys are really enjoying training on a very good ground.
"We've been taking two or three carloads over, having dinner so it's been a good little exercise."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.