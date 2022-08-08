Gundagai forced to hit the road after flood

Gundagai have been forced to make alternative arrangements in preparation for their clash with Kangaroos on Saturday.
While floodwaters have receded at Anzac Park, the Tigers still have no access to the ground to assess the damage caused.
Advertisement
Gundagai secretary Martin Hay doesn't expect roads surrounding the ground to be accessible until much later in the week.
As such the club has been making alternative arrangements after their clash with Young was abandoned on Sunday.
"We've organised for the boys to train in Wagga this week," Hay said.
"First grade will train in Wagga, the under 18s will train in Cootamundra while the leaguetag and reserve grade will train in Adelong.
"It has all been sorted.
"Wagga Rugby League and the Group have been really good to help us out a bit."
READ MORE
Gundagai will take on Kangaroos at Equex Centre on Saturday and a win over the team in a battle for fifth place will secure the unbeaten side the minor premiership.
Looking at drone footage, Hay believes the dressing rooms may have been spared. However their canteen was not as lucky.
"We can't get down there to assess the damage but I don't think it got into the dressing sheds, going off the last drone images, but it did get into the canteen," Hay said. "We don't know what we've lost in there but there are freezers that will be ruined.
"It is what it is but the roads are all blocked along the flat there and they are going to run the river at a banker for another few days yet to give themselves some more air space in Burrinjuck, which is understandable.
"Hopefully we can be back on track by the end of the week or the middle of next week."
The Tigers are also set to host Southcity at Anzac Park on August 21 and the unbeaten side is expected to host the major semi-final on September 4, should they seal the minor premiership.
The ground's ability to host games is another aspect of the puzzle.
However with the impact of the flooding on the Gundagai community, it is not yet a focus.
"People have lost livestock, property and there's a lot of fencing gone so that puts it into perspective," Hay said.
Advertisement
"It is only a game of footy we've missed out on."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.