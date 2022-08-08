The Daily Advertiser

Gundagai forced to hit the road after flood

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
August 8 2022 - 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
OUT OF BOUNDS: While the water has subsided, Gundagai are still unable to access Anzac Park to access all the damage.

Gundagai have been forced to make alternative arrangements in preparation for their clash with Kangaroos on Saturday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.