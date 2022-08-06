The Daily Advertiser

Clash between Gundagai and Young abandoned due to floodwaters

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
Updated August 7 2022 - 2:26am, first published August 6 2022 - 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
UNDER WATER: With floodwaters covering almost all of Anzac Park on Saturday the scheduled clash between Gundagai and Young on Sunday was abandoned.

With Anzac Park under water the top-of-the-table clash between Gundagai and Young has been abandoned.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.