Brothers look to finish on a high note

Brothers co-coach James Hay is looking for his side to bring the same attitude they took into their win over Southcity ahead of their last game of the season.
While there are still two rounds to come, Brothers won't play another first grade game so Hay hopes they can finish on a positive note when they head to Temora on Saturday.
Advertisement
"We want to finish the year strong with some of the effort we've been talking about and the desire to go out there and play some good footy," Hay said.
"Our attack was probably alright on the weekend (scoring 34 points), but we have to keep Temora to below 30 to have any chance of winning."
However they will be without centre Mitch Bennett after he broke his nose in the four-point win over his former club last week while co-coach Brody Rigg is also not expected to play with a knee injury.
Zac Carey will return from a serious facial laceration to replace Bennett in the centres while Brothers will reshuffle their forward pack with Hay moving to lock with Luke Gladman-Pitts to start in the second row.
Wilson Hamblin will start at hooker if Rigg does not play.
READ MORE
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.