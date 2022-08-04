Mitch Ivill will return for Tumut's clash with Southcity as the Blues look to cement their best back line going forward.
Ivill was a late withdrawal due to illness in their win over Young a fortnight ago.
Tom Hickson also missed the 24-14 victory with an ankle complaint but he is not yet guaranteed to take his place against Southcity at Harris Park on Sunday.
He needs to get through training on Friday night to return to the line up.
Co-coach Lachlan Bristow is hoping the clash will help provide some more continuity in their backline after Jacob Toppin returned from a hamstring issue into a different role in the centres.
"As long as we're all healthy and fit we'll have to work that out," Bristow said.
"I don't think we lost much moving Braydo (Brayden Draber) back to fullback, I thought he was awesome, and it's some confidence to get that win under our belts."
Josh Webb will drop back to the bench if Hickson is right to play.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
