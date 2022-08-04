The Daily Advertiser

Tumut tries to settle back line as finals approach

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
August 4 2022 - 5:30am
Tom Hickson (ankle) is in doubt for Tumut's clash with Southcity.

Mitch Ivill will return for Tumut's clash with Southcity as the Blues look to cement their best back line going forward.

