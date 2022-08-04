Some of the state's best young tennis players have been battling it out this week with Wagga hosting the New South Wales Combined High Schools Boys Tennis Championships.
Teams from 10 regions across the state have hit the courts this week with Riverina School Sports Association Executive Terry Willis excited to have the championships held in Wagga at the Jim Elphick Tennis Centre.
Advertisement
"It's the best schoolboy kids from the state," Willis said.
"It's quite a unique event because it's a teams event for what is usually an individual sport.
"They play singles and doubles but overall its a team's event."
MORE SPORT NEWS:
Some of the players who have competed include the North Coast's Lachlan Johnson who recently won the 2022 U16 Boys Singles Rod Laver Championships in Queensland.
Johnson's father David is a former wheelchair tennis player who is probably best known for winning a silver medal in the men's doubles at the 2000 Sydney Paralympics.
The Riverina team included Billabong High School duo Joseph Muller and Fletcher Wright while also including students from Hay War Memorial High School, Tumut High School, Albury High School, James Fallon High School and Finley High School.
The championships were supposed to run over Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday however wet conditions meant players did not hit the court on Thursday.
Despite missing a full day of competition, only one round was not completed after organisers pushed ahead on Tuesday to fit in more games.
Hunter ended up winning the championships with Sydney North and North Coast completing the top three.
Riverina ended up fifth which is vast improvement on their 10th place finish from the last time the championships were held in 2019.
Western's Jeorge Collins from Kelso High School was the first player picked in the merit team following a dominant performance where he went through undefeated in his singles matches.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.