WAGGA schoolgirl Indianna Cornius-Randall will live out a lifelong dream when she represents NSW at the Australian Interschool Championships next month.
Cornius-Randall has been jumping horses since she was four years old and was thrilled to learn recently of her selection as one of four NSW team members for the nationals at Sydney International Equestrian Centre.
Originally Cornius-Randall had planned to compete at the state titles to earn selection but was forced to apply online after the cancellation of the competition last month due the floods.
"Originally we were going to go to state but it got cancelled due to the floods up in Sydney. Obviously because you couldn't postpone it, they've put on an online application," Cornius-Randall explained.
"I filled out all these application forms to get in and pretty much it just stated all your recent winnings and performances and things like that in the past.
"Anyone from NSW could enter so it was pretty good."
The Riverina Anglican College (TRAC) year 10 student was thrilled to learn she was off to the nationals for the first time.
"It's amazing. I'm really excited," she said.
"The nerves haven't kicked in yet. It's been a lifetime goal of mine to achieve."
Cornius-Randall will ride Miranda in the 90cm secondary class and Spider in the 100m division.
She will be busy now preparing both horses, along with herself, for the nationals that will be held from September 26-30.
"It will go quick," she said.
"I'll try to train four times a week. Then we have a NSW camp this weekend that I'm going to go to. They have a top coach come in and train the team, which will be exciting.
"I'll just try and keep them fit. I've got to keep fit as well. Ninety per cent of it is the horses, but 10 per cent us so we have to be physically fit to do it as well."
Now that she's earned NSW selection, Cornius-Randall is determined to perform at her best.
"My goal is to get all clear rounds and hopefully win," she said.
"You don't go into competitions wanting to come second. I would love to win. A lot of hard work will be put in, like I do normally."
Cornius-Randall, 16, said the bond between horse and rider is what drives her love of the sport.
"The connection with the horses that you develop is amazing," she said.
"The adrenaline rush before you enter the show ring and then it's amazing what horses do for you when you create a bond, I guess.
"With my horses, I talk to them through the ring when we're doing our rounds, it's a really good feeling, especially when you win, it's an even better feeling.
"Jumping you're literally flying through the air."
