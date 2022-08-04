The Daily Advertiser

The Riverina Anglican College student Indianna Cornius-Randall will represent NSW at the Australian Interschool Championships

August 4 2022
STATE SELECTION: Indianna Cornius-Randall with horses Miranda and Spider at their home in Gregadoo as they prepare for the Australian Interschool Championships. Picture: Madeline Begley

WAGGA schoolgirl Indianna Cornius-Randall will live out a lifelong dream when she represents NSW at the Australian Interschool Championships next month.

