Coolamon look set to welcome back Jerry Maslin for this Saturday's clash with Leeton-Whitton after the key forward missed the past two games through injury.
Maslin missed the Hoppers loss against Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes and the win over Turvey Park on Saturday however looks set to make his return against the Crows.
Coolamon co-coach Jake Barrett confirmed that both Maslin and Braeden Glyde looked set to return in the coming weeks.
"Bj (Glyde) is starting to get there now," Barrett said.
"He would still be a few weeks away yet but we're hopeful for the last round before finals, so against Collingullie at this stage.
"But Jerry Maslin should be back against Leeton this weekend which is unreal.
"Both of them boys have been huge for us this year, especially through the middle of the year when we had a few injuries.
"They definitely stepped up for us at times and they are big outs at the moment because they bring so much pressure and presence to the game.
"But once they come back in, it's definitely going to help us."
The Hoppers welcomed back Jayden Carroll, Allister Clarke and Marshal Macauley for the Bulldogs game with the trio a welcome return for Coolamon in the lead up to finals.
Carroll and Clarke returned for their first games since round nine while Macauley hadn't played since round two.
"It was really big for us," Barrett said.
"Marshal is a great leader down there and Allister has been a great recruit and his leadership on and off the field has been second to none.
"With Jayden we had him playing a certain role and once he was out no one has been able to fit that role.
"It was good to have him back in that role as he just plays it so well so that's why he came straight back in because he's such a vital part of the way our game plan works.
"I reckon it gave the boys a lot of confidence on the weekend seeing those three boys back in."
Cooper McKelvie is also a chance to return to first grade against the Crows after playing the past two matches in reserve grade.
McKelvie injured his hand in the round two loss to Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong and Barrett is expecting him to be ready for selection against the Crows.
Following the game against the Crows, Coolamon face Griffith and Collingullie-Glenfield Park to round out the regular season and Barrett is confident his side is sitting in a good position.
"I think we are starting to track alright," he said.
"Getting all of these numbers back is going to help us and having them back before finals is going to be handy for us to get used to everyone again.
"It's going to be good as we can use the next couple of weeks as a building platform for us into finals.
"Collingullie is going to be a really good test for us to see where we are just before finals.
"But I keep telling the boys to just take each weekend as it comes because that's all you can do.
"We just need to keeping working on what we've been trying to work on all year and just trust the process."
