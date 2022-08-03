East Wagga-Kooringal have received good news on the injury front with captain Brocke Argus and Daniel McCarthy both set to be available for finals.
Argus and McCarthy both went down with injuries in the 47-point win over Charles Sturt University at Peter Hastie Oval last Saturday.
There was particular concern around McCarthy, who went down in the final minute with a knee injury, given his history of two previous reconstructions.
But scans revealed no structural damage for McCarthy, while Argus' hamstring injury was also on the lower end of the scale.
EWK coach Matt Hard said the entire club was relieved for McCarthy.
"It's good news. It's nothing structural so it's real good. We were hopeful and it's come back all clear," Hard said.
"Huge relief. Dan's such a quality person and has had a lot of injury setbacks in his time so for him to get some luck finally, to the family I guess too, because Kieren's done one this year, we're very happy with that and so is Dan."
Hard said McCarthy will miss Saturday's home game against Barellan but is in line to return for the final round clash against Northern Jets at Ariah Park.
"He'll probably miss this week but should be right for the last round hopefully," he said.
"He's a good footballer. He's just had rotten luck with injuries."
Argus could also return in time for the Jets in the final round but is more likely to be saved until the qualifying final clash with The Rock-Yerong Creek a week later.
It was Argus' first hamstring injury, leaving him unsure about the extent of the problem but he also received good news.
"Just a grade one, grade two. He'll miss this week and see how we go with the final round," Hard said.
"He also got a good report so it's good news."
Luke Cuthbert is also expected back in coming weeks.
