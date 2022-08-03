The Daily Advertiser

East Wagga-Kooringal receive good reports on injured pair Daniel McCarthy and Brocke Argus

By Matt Malone
Updated August 3 2022 - 6:30am, first published 4:00am
GOOD NEWS: East Wagga-Kooringal's Daniel McCarthy is only expected to miss one week with a knee injury.

East Wagga-Kooringal have received good news on the injury front with captain Brocke Argus and Daniel McCarthy both set to be available for finals.

