Turvey Park heads to Ganmain Sportsground on Sunday for one of the toughest road trips in the competition

By Jimmy Meiklejohn
August 2 2022 - 7:05am
UNDER PRESSURE: Turvey Park's Henry Jenkins is tackled by Coolamon's Aiden Macauley during the Bulldogs 13-point loss on Saturday. Picture: Madeline Begley

Turvey Park will be hoping for a strong performance when they head to Ganmain Sportsground on Sunday for one of the toughest trips in the Riverina League competition.

