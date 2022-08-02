Turvey Park will be hoping for a strong performance when they head to Ganmain Sportsground on Sunday for one of the toughest trips in the Riverina League competition.
Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong haven't loss at home since August 2020 when they went down to the Wagga Tigers by a point during the AFL Riverina Championships.
The Bulldogs head to Ganmain on the back of two losses to Griffith and Coolamon however Turvey Park coach Michael Mazzocchi insists his side will be up for the challenge.
"It doesn't get any tougher than that," Mazzocchi said.
"But I've always said of this group is that they are young and really resilient.
"I'll turn up here to training on Tuesday and they will be the same boys, they will be up and about with plenty of enthusiasm.
"I'm sure they will respond and if they play the way they did in the first half, I'm sure we can put ourselves in the game."
The Bulldogs got the jump on Coolamon early on Saturday and went into quarter time with a 16-point lead and actually led the Hoppers until the five minute mark of the final quarter.
Mazzocchi felt the group had been left disappointed after getting run over the top of during the final term.
"They were really disappointed," he said.
"That was a game where we were competitive, but we couldn't quite get the four points.
"I think our intent and our aggression at the contest was definitely better than Coolamon early.
"It's just now about being able to sustain that for longer."
Turvey were also short a few rotations throughout the final quarter after Jack Glanvill left the field during the early minutes of the third quarter following a huge collision with Coolamon's Nick Buchanan.
Glanvill was knocked out in the contest and also suffered a fractured cheekbone while Buchanan has been directed straight to the tribunal after being charged with rough conduct.
Mazzocchi felt losing Glanvill had a big impact on his team during the second half.
"I felt like it was a massive turning point in the game when Jack Glanvill got knocked out," he said.
"He was having a real influence on the game across half forward giving us that connection going forward."
Aside from Glanvill there was a number of other Bulldogs who impressed Mazzocchi with Ben Lewington, Stephen Camp, Rhett Weidemann and Corey Baxter all having good games.
"Benny Lewington was really good out of that backline and Campy was really good through the mids," he said.
"I thought Rhett Weidemann tried really hard in the ruck and Corey Baxter was very good up forward."
"It dried up a bit late in the third and fourth quarter but when we were getting that ball forward he was really good."
Glanvill will miss Sunday's game against the Lions while Jesse Margosis hurt his knee in the loss to Coolamon but will likely play against Ganmain.
Tom Yates and Josh Ashcroft both played well in the reserves for Turvey on Saturday in their return from injury with Mazzocchi confirming they may be looked at to return against the Lions.
