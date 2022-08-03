CARLTON expect Matt Kennedy will return for the final round of the home and away season despite suffering a fractured jaw on the weekend.
Kennedy came from the field during the last quarter of Saturday night's shock loss to Adelaide after a head knock when crashing in trying to win the contested ball.
The Blues have since revealed Kennedy fractured his jaw in the incident, as well as suffering concussion, and will miss at least a fortnight.
It comes at a bad time for Carlton as the Blues try desperately to cling onto their place inside the top eight with three rounds to play.
"Suffered a head knock in the fourth quarter of Saturday night's game and has entered the concussion protocols as a result," Carlton's injury report listed of Kennedy this week.
"Also experienced a fractured jaw in the same collision.
"At this stage is expected to return in round 23."
Kennedy was enjoying a career-best season at AFL level, averaging 24 disposals a game, and signed a new three-year deal at the Blues earlier this season.
