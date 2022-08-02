The Daily Advertiser

Wagga's Josh Richards wins the Melbourne metropolitan apprentice jockey's premiership for 2021-22

By Matt Malone
Updated August 2 2022 - 7:15am, first published 6:45am
NUMBER ONE: Wagga's Josh Richards captured the Melbourne metropolitan apprentice jockey's premiership with the win on So Risque at Sandown last month. Picture: Getty Images

WAGGA jockey Josh Richards admits the move to Melbourne has proven a 'life changing' one after securing the champion apprentice title.

