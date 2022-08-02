WAGGA jockey Josh Richards admits the move to Melbourne has proven a 'life changing' one after securing the champion apprentice title.
Richards joins the likes of champion riders Damien Oliver and Brett Prebble by claiming the Victorian metropolitan apprentice jockey's premiership for the 2021-22 season.
Richards, 28, led for most of the season before overcoming a late challenge from Matthew Cartwright to take the title by one win.
It continues a meteoric rise through the jockey ranks for the former Wagga builder, who hadn't ridden a horse before a change of career path in 2015.
After kicking off his apprenticeship in Wagga, Richards made the move to Melbourne 18 months ago to join the Mick Kent stable and has not look back.
"It feels great to have got there and achieved what we've achieved. It was probably the goal from 18 months ago when I first came down to Victoria," Richards said.
"The first night I rocked up at Mick's he said that we'll be champion apprentice in the next year, the next season, that was the aim from the first night I stayed at Micks. So it's been a long 18 months but it's been quite exciting.
"It's a great achievement. More towards the end of the season was when it really kind of adds up and comes together. Because it ended up being quite a tough season, you put the work in for the whole 365 days of the year, so it's a lot of work you put in to come right down to the wire, that probably makes it that bit more special.
"It got pretty close in the end but it just shows that every ride, every day throughout the year, it all adds up. It's an achievement that probably 18 months ago I never thought would happen, I would have been happy just to get a couple of city winners, but to be able to take out the premiership, it's a great achievement."
Richards was the leading apprentice in the Southern District in 2020-21 but the opportunities began to dry up after outriding his country claim.
He admits he momentarily lost interest in racing but his love of the sport was soon rekindled after making the move to Melbourne.
"It's been a whirlwind. A lot has probably changed, I was in Wagga, things were only going quite steady and if anything I was looking towards the end of my apprenticeship," he said.
"I was probably losing interest a little bit, I wasn't enjoying it as much and something needed to change.
"I was lucky that my partner Maddy (Collins) really pushed me to explore and having a go in town somewhere and once I did get down to Victoria and to Mick Kent's stable, it just changed the whole next 12 to 18 months.
"Everything kind of took off, I got that hunger for riding again and once I started riding a few winners, we were back enjoying it and really kicking goals and from then, we just wanted to keep building and get that hunger for success and to get my name back out there.
"It was probably life-changing for all of us. We ended up moving down to Victoria, everything really changed.
"Once you come down here and you're working with people like Mick Kent, he gives you that confidence and even all of the support from my family, friends, partner Maddy and that, everyone believes in you and you know you can do it so with all that put together, it gives you a boost of confidence and you go out and really pick up and it just shows in your riding."
Richards only has a couple of weeks of his apprenticeship remaining before he joins the senior riding ranks on the eve of the Melbourne spring carnival.
A short holiday is the immediate focus for Richards, who will then look to jump at any opportunities that present in the Spring.
"We're really just looking forward to a couple of weeks break and a holiday. Then we'll obviously come back and work hard and see what comes of the new season," he said.
"We'll keep our books open, minds open and hopefully we can keep picking up a few winners. It would be nice to pick up a few nice rides over the spring, especially a few light rides I guess. I've just got to keep my name out there and take as many opportunities as you can get.
"Obviously you want to keep at the level you're at so we're going to continue to work hard and pick up the best rides we can get."
