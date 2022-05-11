The Daily Advertiser

Collingullie product rewarded for form with long term Carlton contract

JT
By Jon Tuxworth
Updated May 11 2022 - 6:26am, first published 3:15am
JUST REWARD: Matt Kennedy, who has signed a new three year deal with Carlton, gets a kick away during the round two win over Western Bulldogs. Picture: Getty Images

COLLINGULLIE-Glenfield Park product Matt Kennedy admitted he was pleasantly surprised by Carlton's decision re-sign him long term, despite his consistent strong form for the Blues.

