The Daily Advertiser

TRAC-Kildare headlines Carroll Cup round three schedule

JT
By Jon Tuxworth
Updated May 10 2022 - 5:39am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SHOWDOWN: Kildare Catholic College's Baxter Harmer gets a touch during last week's win over Wagga High. Picture: Les Smith

THE battle for Carroll Cup favouritism will become a little clearer when defending champions The Riverina Anglican College take on fellow title fancy Kildare Catholic College at Robertson Oval on Wednesday night.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JT

Jon Tuxworth

Sports journalist

Daily Advertiser sports journalist in Wagga. Local sport is the heartbeat of our community.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.