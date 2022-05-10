THE battle for Carroll Cup favouritism will become a little clearer when defending champions The Riverina Anglican College take on fellow title fancy Kildare Catholic College at Robertson Oval on Wednesday night.
Kildare will welcome back a number of talented year 12s, including Nick Madden, Patrick Ryan, Hayden O'Connell, and Riley Watson, after they were ruled ineligible to play in last week's 107-point win over Wagga High due to health reasons.
Advertisement
TRAC have won both their games, beginning with a thriller against Mater Dei before they made light work of Kooringal High last week.
Kildare coach Ryan Price said selection this year has been tough given their depth.
"There's about a dozen players to come back. A few year 12s are back in and a lot of them have first grade experience," Price said.
"On paper we should be stronger, but that doesn't guarantee we'll play any better. We've got about 35 very good players to choose from, we've got that luxury."
OTHER NEWS
The clash will be the first of round three at 4.30pm, followed by Mater Dei-Kooringal High at 6pm.
Price expects the earlier timeslot to improve the standard of the game.
"I much prefer the earlier game, it's a bit less dewy and allows the players to execute their skills. It's a better spectacle to watch," he said.
"Jack Rudd's kicked a fair few goals for TRAC and Jack Glanvill is dangerous. Like every year they're a good side, and have good players all over the ground."
Mater Dei Catholic Colllege team: B - Harry Hallcroft, Joshua Press, Lewis Pulver; HB - Beau Edmunds, Jed Guthrie, Isaac Molloy; C - Thomas Ferguson, Jake Hockley, Harrison Wheeler; HF - Charlie Stratton, Baxter Wallett, Sam Moller; F - Flynn Collins, Henry Cook, Ethan Watt; Foll - Tom Smith, William Voss, Bailey Hilton; Inter - Isaak Jones, Jack Woodhouse, Thomas Woods, Archie Jenkins
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Daily Advertiser sports journalist in Wagga. Local sport is the heartbeat of our community.
Daily Advertiser sports journalist in Wagga. Local sport is the heartbeat of our community.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.