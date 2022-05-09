The Football Wagga community has banded together to raise close to $10,000 for Alex McDonald.
All games were played at Rawlings Park on Sunday as Football Wagga united for the Alex McDonald Charity Round.
McDonald was a trainer at both South Wagga and Tolland before suffering a stroke eight months ago.
A number of the Football Wagga clubs led the way with the fundraising efforts, that has already reached the $8800 mark online.
McDonald was presented a special jersey, half South Wagga and half Tolland, in a special presentation before the Pascoe Cup game between the two clubs.
Tolland coach Aaron Mo'ane said winning the game named in McDonald's honour was special.
"For sure. Alex is pretty much a life member of Tolland. We love him and I spoke before the game, I really put it to the boys to go and put on a big performance, one that he would have been proud of," Mo'ane said.
