Leeton front rower Ratu Emori Logavatu is facing a week on the sidelines after being handed a red card in his side's 53-5 loss to Ag College on Saturday.
Logavatu was punished for two yellow card offences, which resulted in a red card at Leeton No.1 Oval.
First he was yellow carded for a dangerous tackle in the 18th minute.
He was then given his final marching orders for striking in the 56th minute.
As per the Rugby Australia guidelines, Logavatu will face a judiciary hearing on Wednesday night.
A one-match suspension is the recommended sanction for any second yellow card offence.
It adds to Leeton's tough start to the season.
After only playing third grade last year, and nothing in 2020, the Phantoms are yet to taste success.
They fell a point short of CSU in round one before suffering a 40-15 loss to Griffith and a 103-7 hammering by Wagga City before another heavy loss to Aggies.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
