Leeton's Ratu Emori Logavatu facing week for red card

By Courtney Rees
May 9 2022 - 7:00am
Ratu Emori Logavatu was red carded in Leeton's loss to Ag College.

Leeton front rower Ratu Emori Logavatu is facing a week on the sidelines after being handed a red card in his side's 53-5 loss to Ag College on Saturday.

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

